Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) versus GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Head-To-Head Review

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) and GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Norwegian Cruise Line has a beta of 2.72, meaning that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GasLog Partners has a beta of 3.28, meaning that its share price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of GasLog Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and GasLog Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwegian Cruise Line -43.46% -4.47% -1.44% GasLog Partners -16.85% 15.08% 4.02%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and GasLog Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwegian Cruise Line $6.46 billion 0.77 $930.23 million $5.09 3.54 GasLog Partners $378.69 million 0.45 -$34.77 million $1.82 1.91

Norwegian Cruise Line has higher revenue and earnings than GasLog Partners. GasLog Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Norwegian Cruise Line, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and GasLog Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwegian Cruise Line 0 0 2 0 3.00 GasLog Partners 2 7 0 0 1.78

Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.26%. GasLog Partners has a consensus price target of $9.04, indicating a potential upside of 160.40%. Given GasLog Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GasLog Partners is more favorable than Norwegian Cruise Line.

Summary

Norwegian Cruise Line beats GasLog Partners on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye. As of February 20, 2020, the company had 28 ships with approximately 59,150 berths. It distributes its products through retail/travel advisor, international travel advisor, and onboard cruise sales channels, as well as meetings, incentives, and charters. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of October 30, 2019, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

