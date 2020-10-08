NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. NOVOZYMES A/S/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S stock opened at $62.51 on Thursday. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a twelve month low of $37.99 and a twelve month high of $66.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.39.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). NOVOZYMES A/S/S had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $494.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NOVOZYMES A/S/S will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

