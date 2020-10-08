NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.75 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.19% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of NOW in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

NOW stock opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $555.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.05. NOW has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $12.74.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.00 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NOW will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,695,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,300,000 after acquiring an additional 317,716 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 4.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,561,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,015,000 after acquiring an additional 294,845 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 4.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,974,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,990,000 after acquiring an additional 304,276 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 92.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,818 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOW in the first quarter worth about $10,940,000. 97.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

