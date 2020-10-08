NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Cut by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA opened at $558.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $176.50 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $511.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.54. The firm has a market cap of $344.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.68, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BofA Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $528.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.83.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal acquired 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $498.23 per share, with a total value of $216,730.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,485.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 173,320 shares of company stock worth $87,129,970. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.