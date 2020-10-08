NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $590.00 at Cascend Securities

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Cascend Securities from $560.00 to $590.00 in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Cascend Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NVDA. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Benchmark upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.83.

NVIDIA stock opened at $558.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $344.63 billion, a PE ratio of 102.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $511.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,320 shares of company stock worth $87,129,970 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,018,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,622,797,000 after acquiring an additional 479,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,565,183,000 after acquiring an additional 849,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,400,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,473,368,000 after acquiring an additional 743,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,571,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,496,723,000 after acquiring an additional 364,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,043,345 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,329,430,000 after acquiring an additional 441,918 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

