NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) dropped 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.78 and last traded at $19.05. Approximately 1,919,811 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,173,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.

SLQT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NYSE:SLQT from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NYSE:SLQT from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.19. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.94. The company has a quick ratio of 16.08, a current ratio of 16.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NYSE:SLQT will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

