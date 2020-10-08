NYSE:SLQT (SLQT) vs. Its Competitors Financial Analysis

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE: SLQT) is one of 25 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare NYSE:SLQT to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NYSE:SLQT and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NYSE:SLQT 0 2 8 0 2.80 NYSE:SLQT Competitors 297 919 1019 72 2.38

NYSE:SLQT presently has a consensus price target of $31.10, suggesting a potential upside of 56.83%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 8.34%. Given NYSE:SLQT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe NYSE:SLQT is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.4% of NYSE:SLQT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NYSE:SLQT and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NYSE:SLQT N/A N/A N/A NYSE:SLQT Competitors 7.58% 21.57% 7.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NYSE:SLQT and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NYSE:SLQT $531.52 million $81.15 million -123.94 NYSE:SLQT Competitors $11.04 billion $841.34 million 42.56

NYSE:SLQT’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NYSE:SLQT. NYSE:SLQT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NYSE:SLQT competitors beat NYSE:SLQT on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About NYSE:SLQT

There is no company description available for SelectQuote Inc.

