Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Raised to $245.00 at Mizuho

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Mizuho from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OKTA. TheStreet upgraded Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Okta from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BTIG Research downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Okta from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.25.

OKTA stock opened at $236.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of -124.53 and a beta of 0.97. Okta has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $240.33.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $2,194,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.18, for a total value of $10,959,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,670,155.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,757 shares of company stock worth $67,222,332 in the last ninety days. 12.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 81.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Okta by 33.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 323,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,498,000 after buying an additional 81,624 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 201.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Okta by 4,165.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 198,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,430,000 after buying an additional 193,717 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

