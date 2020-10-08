Old Port Advisors Acquires 2,855 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.7% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.7% during the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% during the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.47 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.48.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

