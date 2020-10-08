Old Port Advisors Acquires 358 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 105.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 27,185 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 11.3% in the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 11.8% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 31,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BofA Securities raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.08.

Chevron stock opened at $73.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.98 and a 200-day moving average of $84.97. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $137.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

