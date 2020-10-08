Old Port Advisors Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,778 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 1.4% of Old Port Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Target by 888.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Target by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 27,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $4,357,140.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,788,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,847 shares of company stock valued at $23,184,760. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $160.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $162.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.64. The firm has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Cleveland Research raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

