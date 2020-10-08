Old Port Advisors Cuts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Old Port Advisors cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 10.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.83.

NVIDIA stock opened at $558.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $589.07. The stock has a market cap of $344.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $5,137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,320 shares of company stock valued at $87,129,970. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

