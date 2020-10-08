Old Port Advisors Has $2.76 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Old Port Advisors raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,469,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,088,000 after acquiring an additional 18,347 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 28,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $57.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.35 and its 200 day moving average is $52.41. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $59.56.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.