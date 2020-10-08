Old Port Advisors Has $3.19 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Corning accounts for about 1.6% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Corning were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in Corning by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Corning by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GLW shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. 140166 restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $2,949,412.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $1,783,154.99. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,163 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,917. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GLW opened at $35.06 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.64, a PEG ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.53.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

