Old Port Advisors Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Old Port Advisors cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.6% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11,407.0% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,643 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $60.42 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.21 and a 200-day moving average of $59.32. The stock has a market cap of $136.71 billion, a PE ratio of -604.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $340,928.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

