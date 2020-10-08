Old Port Advisors Has $434,000 Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Old Port Advisors cut its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 7.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 119,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,554,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,945,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $644,096,000 after buying an additional 84,172 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 30,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $223.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.96. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $247.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. UBS Group started coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.08.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total transaction of $250,146.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,385,932.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,886,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,954 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,555. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

