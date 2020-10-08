Old Port Advisors Purchases 339 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

NYSE:SRE opened at $122.72 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $161.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

In related news, Director Andres Conesa acquired 2,700 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.44 per share, with a total value of $349,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,596.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael N. Mears acquired 2,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $131.83 per share, with a total value of $263,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $981,768. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.13.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.