Old Port Advisors Raises Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Old Port Advisors raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.7% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 195.7% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $79.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.48. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $98.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.47.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

LYB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.30.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

