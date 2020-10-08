Olin (NYSE:OLN) Stock Price Up 5.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)’s share price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Olin traded as high as $14.83 and last traded at $14.30. 5,744,995 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 3,103,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Olin for the third quarter of 2020 have moved up over the past month. The company's strategic investment in the IT project is expected to provide annual cost savings. The Lake City contract will also drive the Winchester unit. The company also remains committed to boost shareholders' returns. However, the company's Chlor Alkali & Vinyls and Epoxy segments are facing headwinds from challenging pricing and demand environment. Olin faces weakness in caustic soda and ethylene dichloride pricing, which is affecting its margins. Softer demand in automotive, oil & gas and industrial coatings markets are also hurting epoxy resin volumes and prices. Weak demand and pricing are likely to continue in the third quarter. High debt level is also a concern. Olin has also underperformed the industry over a year.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In other Olin news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton purchased 10,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $326,242. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 26,520 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Olin Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Olin’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Olin Company Profile (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

