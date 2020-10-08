Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Trading Down 5.1%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)’s share price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $68.05 and last traded at $71.00. 521,823 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 465,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.79.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OTRK shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ontrak in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ontrak from $50.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -37.31 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.37.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $17.23 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ontrak by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 417,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after acquiring an additional 221,154 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,600,000. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,474,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

