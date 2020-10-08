OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) Shares Up 7%

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) shares shot up 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.61. 841,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 326,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57.

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEG. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000.

About OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG)

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, and the commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems in the United States and United Kingdom. It manufactures and delivers a range of technologies, including environmental monitoring, gas metering, process control, telemetry, gas sampling, and bio methane monitoring to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries.

