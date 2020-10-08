ORIX (NYSE:IX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised ORIX from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut ORIX from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ORIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ORIX has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of NYSE IX opened at $65.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. ORIX has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $89.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.25.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 12.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ORIX will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 700,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,380,000 after buying an additional 75,152 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 270,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,664,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,846,000 after buying an additional 33,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,956,000 after buying an additional 29,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ORIX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. 1.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

