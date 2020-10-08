ORIX (NYSE:IX) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ORIX (NYSE:IX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IX. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE IX opened at $65.39 on Tuesday. ORIX has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $89.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.25.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that ORIX will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ORIX during the first quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ORIX by 12.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 700,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,380,000 after purchasing an additional 75,152 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in ORIX by 6.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 632,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,377,000 after purchasing an additional 40,740 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ORIX during the first quarter worth approximately $2,324,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in ORIX by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 33,201 shares during the period. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

