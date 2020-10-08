P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glatfelter is a global supplier of specialty papers and engineered materials, offering innovation, world-class service and over a century and a half of technical expertise. Headquartered in York, PA, the Company serves customers. operations include facilities in Pennsylvania and Ohio. International operations include facilities in Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the Philippines, and sales and distribution offices in China and Russia. “

Shares of NYSE GLT opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. P H Glatfelter has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $19.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.80 million, a PE ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.55.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $216.18 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that P H Glatfelter will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. P H Glatfelter’s payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in P H Glatfelter in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 220.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 79.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in P H Glatfelter in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 21.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

