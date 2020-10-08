Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Truist lowered their price target on the stock from $112.00 to $125.00. The stock had previously closed at $108.84, but opened at $100.01. Palomar shares last traded at $88.91, with a volume of 13,925 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

In other news, insider Andrew T. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total value of $208,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $50,826.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,800 shares of company stock worth $4,791,258 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Palomar by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Palomar by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Palomar by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Palomar by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.52.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Palomar had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $42.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

