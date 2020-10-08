Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Sells $111,200.40 in Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $111,200.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 286,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,209,869.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $66.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.18 and its 200-day moving average is $51.22. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.46. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $69.84.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 671,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,688 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 647,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,639,000 after acquiring an additional 86,867 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $11,779,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after acquiring an additional 132,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 493.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 238,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,580,000 after acquiring an additional 197,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Patrick Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

