Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Receives $24.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.63.

PDCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Patterson Companies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $24.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.24. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 3,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $78,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 26.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Patterson Companies by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter valued at $201,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

