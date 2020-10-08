Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 15.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,232 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 76.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $29,076,602.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,867.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $318,268.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,294,720.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $80.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.56. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 10th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.