Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $93.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PAYX. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.60.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $80.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Paychex has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.56.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 10th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paychex will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $7,774,127.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,622,340.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 38,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $2,848,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,313,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

