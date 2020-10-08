Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 212,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the first quarter worth about $20,507,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 5.8% during the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Paypal by 6.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,296,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $698,526,000 after acquiring an additional 461,592 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Paypal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Paypal in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Paypal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.61.

PYPL opened at $194.61 on Thursday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $212.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.27, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.40.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

