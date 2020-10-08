Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Paypal by 3.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 212,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Paypal during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Paypal during the first quarter worth approximately $20,507,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 5.8% during the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Paypal by 6.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,296,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $698,526,000 after purchasing an additional 461,592 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL opened at $194.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.27, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.40. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $212.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Paypal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. 140166 increased their price target on Paypal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens increased their price target on Paypal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Paypal in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

