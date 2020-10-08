PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) Stock Price Up 6%

PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) rose 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.03 and last traded at $5.68. Approximately 320,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 128,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Tel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $109.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. PC Tel had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PC Tel Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PC Tel by 38.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 395,226 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 110,324 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PC Tel during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PC Tel by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 212,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PC Tel by 114.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 69,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of PC Tel by 28.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,616 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 28,950 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI)

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

