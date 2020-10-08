PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PCTEL designs, develops, and delivers wireless solutions. PCTEL’s products include wireless local area network software products that simplify installation, roaming, Internet access and billing. Its subsidiary, DTI, designs, develops and distributes software-defined receivers and receiver-based products that measure, monitor and optimize the performance of cellular and Wi-Fi networks. . MAXRAD designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes innovative antenna solutions that facilitate and simplify wireless communications. “

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.98 million, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25. PC Tel has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $9.65.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. PC Tel had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PC Tel will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PC Tel in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PC Tel by 309.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PC Tel in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PC Tel by 26.1% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PC Tel in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

