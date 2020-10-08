PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 65.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,474,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075,509 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,175,000 after acquiring an additional 291,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,644,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,489,000 after acquiring an additional 185,460 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,598,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,495,000 after acquiring an additional 430,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,514,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,631,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.81.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $137.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

