Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €170.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €173.00 ($203.53) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($178.82) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €153.56 ($180.65).

RI stock opened at €136.90 ($161.06) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €140.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €138.91. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($160.29).

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

