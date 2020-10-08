Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.05

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.05 and last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 5123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Personalis in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Personalis in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Get Personalis alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $921.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.14.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $25,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,621,876.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se purchased 1,315,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,991.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,085,615 shares of company stock valued at $20,835,094. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSNL. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Personalis by 37.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Personalis by 89.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 23,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Personalis by 85.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 118,714 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Personalis by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Personalis by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.