Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Martin Capital Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Martin Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 4.2% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.48.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $36.47 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $202.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

