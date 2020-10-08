Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,968 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 0.4% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.48.

NYSE:PFE opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average of $36.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

