Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,286,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 250,403 shares during the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline comprises about 4.6% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned 1.55% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $67,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 45.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 219,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 68,944 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 33.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 572,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 143,074 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth approximately $2,130,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 355,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 26,999 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 46.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $5.76 on Thursday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

