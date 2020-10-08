Plains All American Pipeline Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 16,415 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 710% compared to the average volume of 2,026 call options.

NYSE:PAA opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.19. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.63 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 219,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 68,944 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,295,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,086 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 572,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 143,074 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,956,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 364,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 52,987 shares during the last quarter. 46.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAA. Bank of America upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.93.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

