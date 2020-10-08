Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Bought by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,665,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 194,689 shares during the quarter. Plains GP comprises approximately 4.4% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned about 5.79% of Plains GP worth $64,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 35,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $20.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains GP from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BofA Securities upgraded Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Plains GP from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

