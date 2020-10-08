Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.89% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Planet Fitness have outperformed the industry so far this year. Notably, the company has been benefitting from consistent strategic partnerships and digital initiatives. Also, its collaboration with iFit bodes well. Markedly, the company is witnessing solid traffic in its digital platform from both existing and non-existing members, particularly for iFit content. Although the company has implemented enhanced sanitation measures and social distancing protocols upon reopening, traffic has been declining consistently owing to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. Also, memberships have declined due to the same. Owing to the uncertainty and significant business impacts caused by COVID-19, the company has also withdrawn its previously issued guidance for 2020. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2020 have declined over the past 30 days.”

PLNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.88.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $65.42 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 155.76, a PEG ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.91.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was down 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $8,679,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 49.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 198.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

