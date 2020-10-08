Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) COO Sells $1,336,677.36 in Stock

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) COO Keith Schmid sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $1,336,677.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,430.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Keith Schmid also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Plug Power alerts:

On Thursday, October 1st, Keith Schmid sold 83,333 shares of Plug Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $1,166,662.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Keith Schmid sold 200,000 shares of Plug Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Plug Power Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -58.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $68.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLUG. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Plug Power by 106.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.