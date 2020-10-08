Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluralsight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pluralsight currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.54.

Shares of PS stock opened at $17.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 2.44. Pluralsight has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $22.69.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.22% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The firm had revenue of $94.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pluralsight will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 8,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $145,862.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $626,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,702 over the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PS. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the second quarter worth $15,705,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 131.5% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,946,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082,219 shares during the period. Tensile Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the first quarter worth $11,838,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 148.3% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,342,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,225,000 after purchasing an additional 801,523 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,371,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,113,000 after purchasing an additional 756,777 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

