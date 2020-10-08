POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AUCOY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. POLYMETAL INTL/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

AUCOY opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. POLYMETAL INTL/S has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $28.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.50.

POLYMETAL INTL/S Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

