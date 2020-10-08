Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) and Deltagen (NASDAQ:DGEN) Financial Survey

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) and Deltagen (OTCMKTS:DGEN) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Precigen and Deltagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precigen -321.21% -105.68% -25.27% Deltagen N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.3% of Precigen shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.7% of Precigen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.0% of Deltagen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Precigen and Deltagen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precigen 0 0 2 0 3.00 Deltagen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Precigen presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 139.73%. Given Precigen’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Precigen is more favorable than Deltagen.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Precigen and Deltagen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precigen $90.72 million 8.63 -$322.32 million ($0.88) -4.98 Deltagen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Deltagen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Precigen.

Summary

Precigen beats Deltagen on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc. engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies. The company also offers UltraVector platform that enables design and assembly of gene programs that facilitate control over the quality, function, and performance of living cells; and RheoSwitch inducible gene switch that provides quantitative dose-proportionate regulation of the amount and timing of target protein expression. In addition, it provides AttSite Recombinases, which allows stable, targeted gene integration and expression; LEAP automated platform to identify and purify cells of interest, such as antibody expressing cells and stem cells; ActoBiotics platform for targeted in situ expression of proteins and peptides from engineered microbes; and AdenoVerse technology platform for tissue specificity and target selection. The company serves the health, food, energy, and environment markets. Precigen, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Ares Trading S.A.; Oragenics, Inc.; Intrexon T1D Partners, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; Genopaver, LLC; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Persea Bio, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; Harvest start-up entities; and Surterra Wellness. The company was formerly known as Intrexon Corporation and changed its name to Precigen, Inc. in January 2020. Precigen, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

About Deltagen

Deltagen, Inc. provides drug discovery tools and services to the biopharmaceutical industry and to the academic research community in the United States. The company offers a suite of programs designed to enhance the efficiency of drug discovery, including access to biological models, as well as small-molecule and secreted protein drug targets. It also provides target validation data in the areas of immunology and metabolic diseases. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

