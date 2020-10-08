Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO)’s stock price fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.37. 2,534,676 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 1,785,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter. Precipio had a negative net margin of 278.58% and a negative return on equity of 84.96%.

About Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists.

