Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) shares dropped 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.27 and last traded at $12.28. Approximately 1,255,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,344,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

PVG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Pretium Resources from $10.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Pretium Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.23.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $166.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.90 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Pretium Resources by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 94,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 38,863 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pretium Resources by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 643,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 363,682 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Pretium Resources by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 22,174 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pretium Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,918,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Pretium Resources by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,765,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,682,000 after acquiring an additional 421,652 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

