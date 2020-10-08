Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE PGZ opened at $10.90 on Thursday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $22.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.85.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

