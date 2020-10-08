Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) EVP Sells $263,900.00 in Stock

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.56, for a total value of $263,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,068.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 19th, David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $278,600.00.

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $108.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.58. Proofpoint Inc has a 52 week low of $83.81 and a 52 week high of $133.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $258.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.95 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Proofpoint from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Proofpoint from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Proofpoint from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 19.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 37.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 327,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,361,000 after acquiring an additional 88,986 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the second quarter valued at $362,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 15.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the second quarter valued at $4,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

